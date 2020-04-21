17 Canadians among new accusers in Peter Nygard rape lawsuit Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Seventeen Canadians are among 36 women who have newly come forward to say they were sexually assaulted by Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard. The allegations are contained in an updated class-action legal complaint filed in New York on Monday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TammySmith 17 Canadians among new accusers in Peter Nygard rape lawsuit https://t.co/L2R0bapbx1 47 minutes ago Andrea Farkas 17 Canadians among new accusers in Peter Nygard rape lawsuit https://t.co/yfwdqXVNxW 1 hour ago EVA Manitoba 17 Canadians among new accusers in Peter Nygard rape lawsuit - CBC News https://t.co/9fALkD6Mth 2 hours ago F.U. 17 Canadians among new accusers in Peter Nygard rape lawsuit | CBC News https://t.co/Gx2EUIPTI5 2 hours ago Fred St Goddard RT @AnnaMer_: Wonder why #PeterNygard disappeared from the news. 17 Canadians ampng new accusers in this case. 👀 https://t.co/rEyykXeyGR 2 hours ago Soix 17 Canadians among new accusers in Peter Nygard rape lawsuit | CBC News https://t.co/EvblOXX8O1 2 hours ago Boba Kastorski🐸 17 Canadians among new accusers in Peter Nygard rape lawsuit | CBC News https://t.co/pDNNhiSPUp 3 hours ago Linda Guerriero RT @Gillian5th: 17 Canadians among new accusers in Peter Nygard rape lawsuit | CBC Television https://t.co/HWC4qcoceC 3 hours ago