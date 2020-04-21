Common Thread Tying Together 2019’s ‘Most Challenged’ Books: L.G.B.T.Q. Issues Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Eight of the 10 titles identified in the American Library Association’s annual ranking of the most frequently banned or protested books featured L.G.B.T.Q. subject matter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this