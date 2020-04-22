Trump tells Chevron to “wind down” oil fields in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Trump administration on Tuesday ordered Chevron Corp. to “wind down” operations in Venezuela by Dec. 1, barring the California-based oil giant with a century-long run in the South American nation in the meantime from drilling or exporting, as the U.S. increases pressure on President Nicolás Maduro to give up power. […]

