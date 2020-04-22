Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Facebook to buy minority stake in Jio Platforms for ₹43,574 crore

Facebook to buy minority stake in Jio Platforms for ₹43,574 crore

Hindu Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Facebook on Wednesday announced an investment of ₹43,574 crore for acquiring a minority stake in Jio Platforms Ltd as it looks to expand presence in
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rd_views

rdviews, Rohan Desai RT @CNBCTV18Live: . @Facebook to invest $5.7 bn or Rs 43,574 cr, to pick up a stake in in @reliancejio . Deal will make Facebook the larges… 10 seconds ago

ETNOWlive

ET NOW #BREAKING | @Facebook to invest $5.7 bn to pick up a stake in @reliancejio. The deal will make #Facebook the large… https://t.co/ArYdPAVOwb 3 minutes ago

AbhaysinghMdlr

Abhay singh RT @ndtv: Facebook buys 9.99 per cent stake in Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion https://t.co/Rh2PlLpreU https://t.co/5u4sJFClTe 4 minutes ago

deepakmodi1983

Deepak Modi RT @YatinMota: Reliance Inds Facebook to buy 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 43574 crores Pre Money EV for Jio Platforms at $66 billio… 5 minutes ago

Ashish_shah72

ASHISH SHAH Facebook to invest 43574cr in reliance jio platforms Facebook to buy 9.99% stake in Rel jio platforms Facebooks 5.… https://t.co/q45p6jbmIv 6 minutes ago

scroll_in

scroll.in #BigNews | Facebook buys a minority stake of $5.7 billion in #RelianceJio platforms https://t.co/gjmwVlhWdS 6 minutes ago

arunkrmr

Arun Facebook Buys 9.99 Per Cent Stake In Reliance Jio For $5.7 Billion https://t.co/2UZCyGE8n0 7 minutes ago

deepakmodi1983

Deepak Modi RT @_soniashenoy: Just in- Facebook to invest 43574cr in reliance jio platforms Facebook to buy 9.99% stake in Rel jio platforms Facebooks… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.