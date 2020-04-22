Opinion: Rob Gronkowski brings even more star power to Buccaneers, but will he be a dominant NFL player after year off?

Rob Gronkowski was perhaps the most dominant tight end in NFL history before he retired. Can he recapture that form in his return with the Buccaneers?

You Might Like

Tweets about this Nancy Stinson Opinion: Rob Gronkowski brings even more star power to Buccaneers, but will he be a dominant NFL player after year… https://t.co/83bJQDGuAO 34 minutes ago azcentral Opinion: Rob Gronkowski brings even more star power to Buccaneers, but will he be a dominant NFL player after year… https://t.co/MGV1TFjy8F 38 minutes ago azcentral sports Opinion: Rob Gronkowski brings even more star power to Buccaneers, but will he be a dominant NFL player after year… https://t.co/BNAcWfYFen 39 minutes ago JSOnline - NewsWatch Rob Gronkowski was perhaps the most dominant tight end in NFL history before he retired. Can he recapture that form… https://t.co/sOpD6iOBra 1 hour ago Jori Epstein RT @ByMikeJones: Opinion: Rob Gronkowski brings even more star power to Buccaneers, but will be a dominant NFL player after year off? https… 5 hours ago Mike Jones Opinion: Rob Gronkowski brings even more star power to Buccaneers, but will be a dominant NFL player after year off… https://t.co/htLGUAUq7w 5 hours ago