U.S. coronavirus deaths top 45,000, doubling in little over a week - Reuters tally

US Records Lowest Coronavirus-Related Deaths in 2 Weeks According to Johns Hopkins University, 1,433 people died due to COVID-19 on April 20. That is an average of 600 less deaths than previous days. Almost 93% of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. have occurred in the past three weeks. 44% have...
