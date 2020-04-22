Global  

Trump Says Harvard Must Pay Back Relief Money He Signed Into Law

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Joining a chorus of critics, the president appeared not to realize that Harvard had received $8.6 million in stimulus funding as part of a federal aid package to universities.
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Trump on Harvard: 'They have to give it back'

Trump on Harvard: 'They have to give it back' 00:44

 The president insisted that the Ivy League university was not entitled to the federal relief package.

mayya2k20

Mayya Khan Trump Says Harvard Must Pay Back Relief Money He Signed Into Law https://t.co/LrJL3aCtZ9 3 minutes ago

RuthMBusby

Ruth Busby RT @LauraMcF76: BEST PRESIDENT EVER!👏👏👏 Trump says Harvard must give back $9 million in coronavirus aid.😎 https://t.co/bNiggg8AWr 3 minutes ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#POTUS News: #Trump Says Harvard Must Pay Back Relief Money He Signed Into Law #News" #StayHomeSaveLives: https://t.co/3vFcNfoHWY 9 minutes ago

Vivek44239530

Vivek Trump Says Harvard Must Pay Back Relief Money He Signed Into Law https://t.co/pQwQWmsYnX 16 minutes ago

sfeldman0

Scott Feldman Esq. Trump Says Harvard Must Pay Back Relief Money He Signed Into Law https://t.co/9sv4SMYIhA https://t.co/ha5eClv5gO 20 minutes ago

maddskils

Wilbur C. BBN! Trump Says Harvard Must Pay Back Relief Money He Signed Into Law - The New York Times How about Arizona St. with ov… https://t.co/PU0UoF1PUX 22 minutes ago

JASVIR04470280

JASVIR Trump Says Harvard Must Pay Back Relief Money He Signed Into Law https://t.co/m5VJipirVO 26 minutes ago

miapublisher123

Mia 👁 Trump Says Harvard Must Pay Back Relief Money He Signed Into Law https://t.co/5BImbCtsUR 45 minutes ago

