Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Facebook Invests $5.7 Billion in India Internet Giant Jio

Facebook Invests $5.7 Billion in India Internet Giant Jio

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
It was the largest bet by the social network on the developing market, where millions of people have gone online in recent years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook Invests $5.7 Billion in Indian Internet Giant Jio

It was the largest bet by the social network on the developing market, where millions of people have gone online in recent years.
NYTimes.com

Facebook takes $5.7 billion stake in Indian internet giant Jio

Facebook takes $5.7 billion stake in Indian internet giant JioPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Facebook has made a huge bet on India by investing $5.7 billion into Jio Platforms, the tech subsidiary of...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.