Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘I wish him well’: Trump on N. Korean leader Kim Jong Un

‘I wish him well’: Trump on N. Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Hindu Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The U.S. President’s remarks comes a day after intense international speculation over the North Korean leader’s health
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: S. Korea, sources say Kim Jong Un not gravely ill

S. Korea, sources say Kim Jong Un not gravely ill 01:37

 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not gravely ill, two South Korean government sources said on Tuesday, following reports he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure and was now in "grave danger." Ryan Brooks reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.