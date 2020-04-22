Global
‘I wish him well’: Trump on N. Korean leader Kim Jong Un
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
‘I wish him well’: Trump on N. Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 (
6 hours ago
)
The U.S. President’s remarks comes a day after intense international speculation over the North Korean leader’s health
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
1 day ago
S. Korea, sources say Kim Jong Un not gravely ill
01:37
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not gravely ill, two South Korean government sources said on Tuesday, following reports he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure and was now in "grave danger." Ryan Brooks reports.
