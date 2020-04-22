‘I wish him well’: Trump on N. Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The U.S. President’s remarks comes a day after intense international speculation over the North Korean leader’s health 👓 View full article



Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 1 day ago S. Korea, sources say Kim Jong Un not gravely ill 01:37 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not gravely ill, two South Korean government sources said on Tuesday, following reports he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure and was now in "grave danger." Ryan Brooks reports.