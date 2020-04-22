Global  

Facebook acquires 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion

DNA Wednesday, 22 April 2020
The move is especially important in the backdrop that Facebook has reportedly secured approval to roll-out its own e-commerce and digital payment system in India via WhatsApp to compete with the likes of Paytm and Google Pay.
