Facebook to buy 10% stake in telco unit of India's Reliance Industries for $5.7 billion Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Facebook will buy a 10% stake in the digital business of India's Reliance Industries for $5.7 billion, as the social media firm looks to leverage its highly popular WhatsApp chat service to offer digital payment services. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this