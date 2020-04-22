Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt shares rare and beautiful photo of mom Richa Sharma
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 (
1 week ago)
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt took to her Instagram page and shared a rare and beautiful photo of her mom, late Richa Sharma.
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
A man's daily exercises have become social media hit A man shares his daily exercise regime with 70,000 strangers despite lockdown rules - after videos of his walks became a surprise social media video hit.Tim Lindon, 41, runs the Facebook page for his.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:02 Published 3 days ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Maanayata showers love on Trishala’s pic Recently, Sanjay Dutt, daughter Trishala shared a throwback picture of herself from her childhood days. The picture also featured her mom Richa Sharma. The... IndiaTimes 1 week ago Also reported by • Zee News
Trishala's reply to troll's comment on Sanjay Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt was recently ruling headlines for sharing a throwback picture. She is Sanjay's daughter from his first wife Richa Sharma,... IndiaTimes 1 week ago Tweets about this