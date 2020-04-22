Private patients forced to bottom of elective surgery waiting list Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Private patients who require elective surgery will be pushed to the bottom of a waiting list as an unintended consequence of the Andrews government 'purchasing' private hospital beds to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article



