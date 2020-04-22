Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Governors in 17 states have committed to regional coordination to reopen their economies during the coronavirus outbreak — but none are in the South, where leaders are going it alone, just as they did in imposing restrictions. As questions about when and how to ease virus-control measures becomes increasingly politically […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Fox 18 KLJB Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions https://t.co/y9vemBpi8s 1 minute ago Ross Palombo Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions https://t.co/tXtW8a4Md5 2 minutes ago Star World Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions https://t.co/8sm2WCwgrE 7 minutes ago