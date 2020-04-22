Global  

Southern states largely go it alone in reopening decisions

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Governors in 17 states have committed to regional coordination to reopen their economies during the coronavirus outbreak — but none are in the South, where leaders are going it alone, just as they did in imposing restrictions. As questions about when and how to ease virus-control measures becomes increasingly politically […]
