U.S. will have second wave of coronavirus, says health official

Hindu Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
If the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak and the flu season had peaked at the same time, it could have been “really, really difficult in terms of health capacity,” says CDC director.
News video: Health Experts Warn Of Second Wave Of COVID-19 If Country Reopens Too Quickly

Health Experts Warn Of Second Wave Of COVID-19 If Country Reopens Too Quickly 02:16

 As parts of the United States begin to open and protests calling for an end to coronavirus-related closures grow both in California and across the nation, some health experts warn that rushing to normal without a strategy could mean a second wave of COVID-19.

thingzicee

thingzicee RT @lilienfeld1: With the easing of the lockdown in the South, I don't think we will need to wait until winter to see the second wave. Mayb… 30 seconds ago

janiek13

Deplorable me! Janie Trump2020 Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @Matthew_4_Trump: Let me get this straight. So we flattened the curve. We flattened the economy. Millions of Americans are hurting. M… 3 minutes ago

Nael_Shama

Nael نايل "There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult… https://t.co/Ylg7tU0fVG 5 minutes ago

PunjabiMediaUSA

PunjabiMediaUSA US Will Have Second, ‘Even More Difficult’ Wave of Coronavirus: Health Official https://t.co/8KyAN0zJAY https://t.co/zCQG3g9uYr 6 minutes ago

StecEng22

steve collins #fbpe rejoiner RT @VDAenterprises: @prutske_uk @neighbour_kx @MattHancock is a cockwomble. Of course there'll be a second wave, since governments around t… 6 minutes ago

imp_sea

Impsea ✌🏻 😷 RT @Arc_Unreal: There will be no normal until you take their vaccine (with their Certificate of Vaccination ID mark - COV-ID). Oh... And t… 7 minutes ago

OneAndOnlyLenni

Lenni Santiago @makailaraven some have even said that they want the virus to run its course so that we can build up our immune sys… https://t.co/EV3oOeHsot 9 minutes ago

