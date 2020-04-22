Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dire warnings as United States braces for second wave of coronavirus infections

Dire warnings as United States braces for second wave of coronavirus infections

SBS Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The United States could be battered by a second wave of coronavirus that is even worse than the outbreak of infections currently sweeping the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Health Experts Warn Of Second Wave Of COVID-19 If Country Reopens Too Quickly

Health Experts Warn Of Second Wave Of COVID-19 If Country Reopens Too Quickly 02:16

 As parts of the United States begin to open and protests calling for an end to coronavirus-related closures grow both in California and across the nation, some health experts warn that rushing to normal without a strategy could mean a second wave of COVID-19.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.