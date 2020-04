Coronavirus shutdown won't slow Metro progress: Constance Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

While most of the city is closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 5000 people remain working on the multibillion-dollar Metro rail project. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Mayor Cooper's proposed budget includes 32% property tax increase



Mayor John Cooper filed his recommended budget for the 2021 fiscal year with Metro Council. The $2.447 billion budget includes raising the city's property tax by 32% to recover from the impact of the.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:31 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this