Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong on Wednesday appointed five new principal officials in a Cabinet reshuffle, with new appointments for the ministers overseeing mainland affairs, civil service, financial services and home affairs, as well as innovation and technology. The reshuffle, approved by the central Chinese government in Beijing and announced by China's State Council,