Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bell, TekSavvy customers shocked by price hikes during COVID-19 pandemic

Bell, TekSavvy customers shocked by price hikes during COVID-19 pandemic

CBC.ca Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Some Bell and TekSavvy customers say they were shocked to learn they're facing a price hike in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bell says the increases were set in motion before the pandemic hit. TekSavvy says it had no choice due to court battles that involve Bell and the other big telcos.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Josh Bell Discusses Delay Of MLB Season

Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Josh Bell Discusses Delay Of MLB Season 00:56

 Pirates First Baseman Josh Bell is ready for the 2020 season to begin following the Coronavirus Pandemic. He spoke with KDKA-TV about life without baseball.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.