Coronavirus live updates: Senate reaches $484B stimulus deal; Georgia's reopening gets mixed reviews

The top Democratic lawmaker in the U.S. Senate said he believed Congress had reached a deal on a new rescue package, and that the White House had agreed to a national testing strategy to track the pandemic. Colette Luke reports.
