Homeless people forced to stay in makeshift shelters as coronavirus spreads. What they need is real housing

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Officials are pushing people without homes into shelters to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but advocates say more must be done to save lives.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: LA County Requests Emergency Hearing Over Project Roomkey After Cities Tell Hotels To Stop Housing Homeless

LA County Requests Emergency Hearing Over Project Roomkey After Cities Tell Hotels To Stop Housing Homeless 00:40

 Attorneys for Los Angeles County Friday filed a request for an emergency hearing with a federal judge, alleging Lawndale and Bell Gardens were hindering court-ordered efforts to help house homeless people. Katie Johnston reports.

