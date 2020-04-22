Pete Davey Ben Cousins back behind bars after being caught with methamphetamine Guess the money paid to him to sensationally b… https://t.co/5wycHIMga3 11 minutes ago

Irene de Haan 🇦🇺 RT @WAtoday: Ben Cousins back behind bars after being found sleeping next to a car #perthnews #wanews https://t.co/1UvSo78sfP via @watoday 22 minutes ago

Crank Start Media Troubled former footballer Ben Cousins is back behind bars after he was reportedly arrested with drugs in his posse… https://t.co/09laNexNeh 25 minutes ago

Perth Media Ben Cousins back behind bars after being found sleeping next to a car #perthnews #wanews https://t.co/AAhxOBu7pN vi… https://t.co/Cg0cnbD9Qk 30 minutes ago

WAtoday Ben Cousins back behind bars after being found sleeping next to a car #perthnews #wanews https://t.co/1UvSo78sfP via @watoday 34 minutes ago

Sophie Elsworth RT @JerrieDemasi: *BREAKING* former AFL star BEN COUSINS is back behind bars tonight. Watch @9NewsPerth NOW for the exclusive details. 34 minutes ago