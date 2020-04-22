China calls virus lawsuit brought by US state ‘very absurd’
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday slammed a lawsuit brought against it by the U.S. state of Missouri over the coronavirus pandemic as “very absurd.” Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the legal action has “no factual and legal basis at all” and repeated China’s defense of its response to the outbreak, which has largely […]
BEIJING — Alibaba and Tencent will now host a new health code system that uses QR codes to indicate the health status of citizens.
Keeping the coronavirus at bay is priority number one for China now that many cities are coming out of lockdown, but could the coronavirus just be an excuse for...
