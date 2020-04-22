Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > China calls virus lawsuit brought by US state ‘very absurd’

China calls virus lawsuit brought by US state ‘very absurd’

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday slammed a lawsuit brought against it by the U.S. state of Missouri over the coronavirus pandemic as “very absurd.” Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the legal action has “no factual and legal basis at all” and repeated China’s defense of its response to the outbreak, which has largely […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: China Implementing Orwellian Health Tracking System

China Implementing Orwellian Health Tracking System 02:31

 BEIJING — Alibaba and Tencent will now host a new health code system that uses QR codes to indicate the health status of citizens. Keeping the coronavirus at bay is priority number one for China now that many cities are coming out of lockdown, but could the coronavirus just be an excuse for...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WSPA7

WSPA 7News “This so-called lawsuit is very absurd and has no factual and legal basis at all,” Geng said. Since the outbreak be… https://t.co/p8nKBYdt4o 7 minutes ago

cjwilliamslat

Carol J Williams China calls virus lawsuit brought by US state 'very absurd' https://t.co/LjvnKZY1n8 7 minutes ago

fcj316

Frank Jenkins China calls virus lawsuit brought by US state 'very absurd' https://t.co/jumkX0WgLN How much of this is costing taxpayers? 14 minutes ago

newschannelnine

WTVC NewsChannel 9 China on Wednesday slammed a lawsuit brought against it by the U.S. state of Missouri over the coronavirus pandemic… https://t.co/p6N6uCXV6n 22 minutes ago

wmalnews

WMAL News China calls virus lawsuit brought by US state 'very absurd' https://t.co/BTvvDgGv3J 26 minutes ago

nbc15_madison

NBC15 News Missouri's top state prosecutor plans to sue China, saying its officials are to blame for the pandemic that has sic… https://t.co/rEdfo0vP30 27 minutes ago

Dooniteddotin

Doonited.India China calls virus lawsuit brought by US state ‘very absurd’ https://t.co/sfpoELm3WM https://t.co/GhnIAs33Bl 33 minutes ago

JamaicaGleaner

Jamaica Gleaner China calls virus lawsuit brought by US state ‘very absurd’ - https://t.co/CxlgIJVZK3 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.