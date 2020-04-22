Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: Dominic Raab vows to hit 100k test target in eight days

Coronavirus: Dominic Raab vows to hit 100k test target in eight days

BBC News Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Dominic Raab says a big rise in coronavirus testing is coming, at a "virtual" Prime Minister's Questions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Watch Live: Dominic Raab Takes Questions At Daily Coronavirus Conference

Watch Live: Dominic Raab Takes Questions At Daily Coronavirus Conference

 Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab chairs the press briefing as the prime minister continues his recovery from coronavirus. It comes as the government announces that the spread of the virus is slowing down and vaccine testing is due to start tomorrow.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LondonUwf

LondonUWF RT @katherin_thom: Great start for @Keir_Starmer: parliament recalled, an excellent challenge to the government over PPE and testing and go… 24 minutes ago

katherin_thom

Katherine Thomas Great start for @Keir_Starmer: parliament recalled, an excellent challenge to the government over PPE and testing a… https://t.co/qs46pvdsu1 29 minutes ago

Andrew46148181

Andrew Coronavirus: Dominic Raab vows to hit 100k test target in eight days https://t.co/7yMryZTRQo 1 hour ago

charureddy

Charu Reddy The same scenario in cricket - Last batsman on the pitch, has a target of 100 runs to score from 8 balls.. BBC New… https://t.co/KAMTdJJUTd 1 hour ago

SectorFocus

Public Sector Focus BBC News - Coronavirus: Dominic Raab vows to hit 100k test target in eight days https://t.co/8M0V0xzwYp 1 hour ago

thejonreeve

JR Expecting plenty more lies from the @Conservatives come 30 April... to be fair, lying is the one thing they're very… https://t.co/qxvZ73TpQi 2 hours ago

JeanRochford

Jean Rochford RT @freedom_abuse: BBC News - Coronavirus: Dominic Raab vows to hit 100k test target in eight days https://t.co/3GzU9kFMZv 2 hours ago

Sheeraz037

Rozina Coronavirus: Dominic Raab vows to hit 100k test target in eight days https://t.co/c1FnyeqCm5 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.