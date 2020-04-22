Global  

Iran says military satellite launched amid US tensions

Iran says military satellite launched amid US tensions

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Iran says military satellite launched amid US tensionsIran's Revolutionary Guards announced they had successfully launched the country's first military satellite on Wednesday, at a time of fresh tensions with US forces in the Gulf. The United States alleges Iran's satellite programme is a cover for its development of missiles, while the Islamic republic has previously insisted its aerospace activities comply with its international obligations. Tensions between the arch foes escalated last week with the US Department...
