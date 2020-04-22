Global  

Facebook-Jio deal: What Mukesh Ambani and Mark Zuckerberg want you to know

Facebook-Jio deal: What Mukesh Ambani and Mark Zuckerberg want you to knowNEW DELHI: Social media giant Facebook has invested Rs 43,574 crore into Jio Platforms. This investment by Facebook values Jio Platforms at Rs 4.62 lakh crore pre-money enterprise value ($65.95 billion, assuming a conversion rate of ₹ 70 to a US Dollar). Facebook’s investment will translate into a 9.99% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. The partnership may be eventually lead to the formation of...
