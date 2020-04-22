Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump bars new immigration green cards, not temporary visas

Donald Trump bars new immigration green cards, not temporary visas

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Donald Trump bars new immigration green cards, not temporary visasPresident Donald Trump announced what he described as a “temporary suspension of immigration into the United States” on Tuesday. But the executive order would bar only those seeking permanent residency, not temporary workers. Trump said he would be placing a 60-day pause on the issuance of green cards in an effort to limit competition for jobs in a US economy wrecked by the coronavirus. The order would include “certain exemptions,” he said, but he declined to outline them, noting the order was still being crafted. “By pausing immigration we’ll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens, so important,” Trump said at the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Vows To Ban Immigration

Trump Vows To Ban Immigration 00:57

 President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he would suspend all immigration to the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Reanu_Keevez

HingleMcKringleberry RT @starsandstripes: President Donald Trump announced what he described as a "temporary suspension of immigration into the United States" o… 9 minutes ago

starsandstripes

Stars and Stripes President Donald Trump announced what he described as a "temporary suspension of immigration into the United States… https://t.co/RyL6mrCKyn 1 hour ago

SentandEnt

Sentinel&Enterprise President Donald Trump announced what he described as a “temporary suspension of immigration into the United States… https://t.co/vfSJes8CNE 2 hours ago

LowellSunNews

The Lowell Sun President Donald Trump announced what he described as a “temporary suspension of immigration into the United States… https://t.co/yYqMNFCaUu 2 hours ago

SamuelWang2018

Samuel Wang RT @starsandstripes: “By pausing immigration we’ll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens, so important,"… 6 hours ago

sureshloverboie

Suresh Gurung Trump bars new immigration green cards, not temporary visas WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced what he d… https://t.co/rJ1Y1V1Qol 6 hours ago

RealEstateSA_PK

Real Estate Invst SA Trump bars new immigration green cards, not temporary visas https://t.co/xouIjDAPf5 6 hours ago

OnlyStockTips

OnlyStockTips Trump bars issue of new immigration green cards https://t.co/boZVEsSAy6 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.