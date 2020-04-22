Donald Trump bars new immigration green cards, not temporary visas
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () President Donald Trump announced what he described as a “temporary suspension of immigration into the United States” on Tuesday. But the executive order would bar only those seeking permanent residency, not temporary workers. Trump said he would be placing a 60-day pause on the issuance of green cards in an effort to limit competition for jobs in a US economy wrecked by the coronavirus. The order would include “certain exemptions,” he said, but he declined to outline them, noting the order was still being crafted. “By pausing immigration we’ll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens, so important,” Trump said at the...