Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Merge tennis' governing bodies,' says Roger Federer

'Merge tennis' governing bodies,' says Roger Federer

BBC News Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer says "it is time for men's and women's tennis to be united" and calls for the merger of both governing bodies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: 'Time' to merge women's and men's governing bodies, says Federer

'Time' to merge women's and men's governing bodies, says Federer 03:12

 Roger Federer says that he believes it is the time for the men's and women's tennis governing bodies to merge.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

johnblackmanhey

JohnBlackman 'Merge tennis' governing bodies,' Federer https://t.co/b51Mwxm0qn https://t.co/fyrYKinL9s 7 minutes ago

kmmauthor

K.M. 😎🦄🕸♠️ I see male and female tennis pros agreeing to merge the governing bodies of the @WTA and @atptour. I wonder what… https://t.co/lBd8GLWTm2 11 minutes ago

srose93

Scott Rose 'Merge tennis' governing bodies,' says Roger Federer https://t.co/HYneZOM6tH #tennis 13 minutes ago

gremalkincat

gremalkincat 🐥 🕷️ RT @FayeEsqFBPE: 'Merge tennis' governing bodies,' says Roger Federer - BBC Sport Save money and get it under one body. ATP could be chang… 1 hour ago

FayeEsqFBPE

Faye Southall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 rejoiner YNWA 'Merge tennis' governing bodies,' says Roger Federer - BBC Sport Save money and get it under one body. ATP could b… https://t.co/E3Vb2FKDDb 2 hours ago

djw_eh9

djw 'Merge tennis' governing bodies,' says Roger Federer - BBC Sport https://t.co/VT6GjWqfRR 4 hours ago

Meadows_Tennis_

Meadows Tennis Club 'Merge tennis' governing bodies,' says Roger Federer - BBC Sport https://t.co/y3o3kIi8qw 4 hours ago

TaxNerdOz

The Tax Nerd Roger Federer used a string of tweets to call for the merger of the governing bodies for the men’s and women’s prof… https://t.co/iwfN4mBFNc 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.