Naveen Patnaik delivers oath to 6,798 village heads to keep their areas free from COVID-19 Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

While interacting with some of the sarpanchs, Mr. Patnaik said he has full confidence in the efficiency of the elected people’s representatives and therefore empowered them with the Collector’s power. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this #𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 | 𝗦𝘄𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗸 𝗗𝗮𝘀𝗵 RT @the_hindu: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday administered oath to more than 6,700 sarpanchs to work towards keeping the… 1 day ago Infeedio #Coronavirus | Naveen Patnaik delivers oath to 6,798 village heads to keep their areas free… https://t.co/WvsP4iq44R 2 days ago Infeedio Coronavirus | Naveen Patnaik delivers oath to 6,798 village heads to keep their areas free from COVID-19 https://t.co/3Y0EkE9081 2 days ago The Hindu Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday administered oath to more than 6,700 sarpanchs to work towards ke… https://t.co/4U7fvtr4VC 2 days ago