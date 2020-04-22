Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Naveen Patnaik delivers oath to 6,798 village heads to keep their areas free from COVID-19

Naveen Patnaik delivers oath to 6,798 village heads to keep their areas free from COVID-19

Hindu Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
While interacting with some of the sarpanchs, Mr. Patnaik said he has full confidence in the efficiency of the elected people’s representatives and therefore empowered them with the Collector’s power.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

swastik0728

#𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 | 𝗦𝘄𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗸 𝗗𝗮𝘀𝗵 RT @the_hindu: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday administered oath to more than 6,700 sarpanchs to work towards keeping the… 1 day ago

infeedio

Infeedio #Coronavirus | Naveen Patnaik delivers oath to 6,798 village heads to keep their areas free… https://t.co/WvsP4iq44R 2 days ago

infeedio

Infeedio Coronavirus | Naveen Patnaik delivers oath to 6,798 village heads to keep their areas free from COVID-19 https://t.co/3Y0EkE9081 2 days ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday administered oath to more than 6,700 sarpanchs to work towards ke… https://t.co/4U7fvtr4VC 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.