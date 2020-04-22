The president’s statement came a week after the Pentagon accused Iran of sending 11 fast boats to conduct “dangerous and harassing approaches” to six American warships in the Persian Gulf.

You Might Like

Tweets about this concerned human RT @politico: Directing the Navy to fire upon Iranian vessels that "harass" U.S. ships would be a significant change to commanders' rules o… 5 minutes ago Toni Banks RT @amvetsupport: Someone should tell the genius who knows more than generals, unless these are flying boats, they cannot be "shot down". T… 13 minutes ago Junior Scott RT @laraseligman: "Navy commanders are more than capable of understanding when the president says something, that’s meant for an outside au… 24 minutes ago TheEazyCadet Trump Says He Told Navy to ‘Shoot Down’ Iranian Boats https://t.co/bhLqvWpzmZ 38 minutes ago ThinkingThis RT @likesMixedNuts: DT-DISTRACTIC Picking a War. Trump Says He Told Navy to ‘Shoot Down’ Iranian Boats, as Tehran Launches Military Sat… 40 minutes ago TheEazyCadet Trump Says He Told Navy to ‘Shoot Down’ Iranian Boats https://t.co/qV9iLAVpQv 45 minutes ago TheEazyCadet Trump Says He Told Navy to ‘Shoot Down’ Iranian Boats https://t.co/xkoP8Qsowp 45 minutes ago Arnold Dillon Trump told navy to 'destroy' Iran boats https://t.co/EteJsmx5Cq 47 minutes ago