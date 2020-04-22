Global  

Trump Says He Told Navy to ‘Shoot Down’ Iranian Boats

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The president’s statement came a week after the Pentagon accused Iran of sending 11 fast boats to conduct “dangerous and harassing approaches” to six American warships in the Persian Gulf.
News video: Trump Says He's Instructed Navy To Shoot Down Any Iranian Boats Harassing US Ships

Trump Says He's Instructed Navy To Shoot Down Any Iranian Boats Harassing US Ships 00:32

 President Trump tweeted about Iran.

