Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: First US deaths weeks earlier than thought

Coronavirus: First US deaths weeks earlier than thought

BBC News Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Two newly identified cases in California are now believed to be the earliest virus deaths in the US.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: US Records Lowest Coronavirus-Related Deaths in 2 Weeks

US Records Lowest Coronavirus-Related Deaths in 2 Weeks 01:08

 US Records Lowest Coronavirus-Related Deaths in 2 Weeks According to Johns Hopkins University, 1,433 people died due to COVID-19 on April 20. That is an average of 600 less deaths than previous days. Almost 93% of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. have occurred in the past three weeks. 44% have...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Coronavirus US live: first Covid-19 deaths were weeks earlier than originally thought https://t.co/1Y7yoJblk2 14 seconds ago

tiqqunmuaddib

Jimjoski RT @guardian: Coronavirus US live: first Covid-19 deaths were weeks earlier than originally thought https://t.co/22uBl53qSu 27 seconds ago

moochelle2005

Michelle G. RT @NEWS_MAKER: Autopsy results show a patient in Santa Clara, Calif., died of COVID-19 on FEB. 6, several weeks before the United States d… 29 seconds ago

JohnAStewart7

John A Stewart RT @NPR: The first U.S. death known to be from COVID-19 happened on Feb. 6 — nearly three weeks before deaths in Washington state that were… 32 seconds ago

tljnsnEverwhere

T-race RT @Oregonian: First U.S. coronavirus deaths happened weeks earlier than thought, autopsies find https://t.co/I9ehvHlFnK https://t.co/5ITfE… 50 seconds ago

ElizaWallace27

Elizabeth Wallace RT @MyahMcTear: First U.S. coronavirus death happened weeks earlier than originally believed... Two deaths on Feb. 6 and Feb. 17 were not… 2 minutes ago

RealDuttyMan

Griot RT @KevinWhitelaw1: The coronavirus caused two deaths in California in early and mid-February, new tests show, suggesting the pathogen was… 2 minutes ago

BansSmith

Bans Smith RT @TIME: CDC confirms first U.S. coronavirus fatalities were in California, weeks before deaths were reported in Washington state https://… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.