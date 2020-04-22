A24 to auction movie paraphernalia to benefit NYC charities

Global  

LOS ANGELES (AP) — How does an indie film shop give back to its hometown in this crisis? If you’re A24, you start by mining your prop, wardrobe and set departments. The studio behind films like “Midsommar” and “Uncut Gems” said Wednesday that it is auctioning off some of its most famous movie paraphernalia, from […]
