‘Extraction’ movie review: Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix thriller offers great value on action front, but falters otherwise

Sunil Kumar Extraction Movie Review: Extraction is a two-man job, equal parts Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda Extraction Mov… https://t.co/eNg8PmvGOT 40 minutes ago

First News Networks Extraction Review: Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix Movie Is Heavy on Action, but Little Else https://t.co/g8poNlsepp 1 hour ago

Tech bd giant Extraction Review: Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix Movie Is Heavy on Action, but Little Else https://t.co/oPBHgJQFoV 1 hour ago

MailToday Extraction Movie Review: Extraction is a two-man job, equal parts Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda https://t.co/LNVXlYIzft 2 hours ago

Alex Ewing RT @jhoffman: “In the Netflix movie Extraction, Chris Hemsworth plays a highly skilled mercenary named Tyler Rake. About 20 minutes into th… 4 hours ago

Ashu Gusain RT @TheQuint: #Extraction #Review | Though it plays out like an action video game, #Extraction starring @chrishemsworth and @RandeepHooda ,… 4 hours ago

shivam RT @Showbiz_IT: #Extraction Movie Review: Extraction is a two-man job, equal parts @chrishemsworth and @RandeepHooda, writes @NotThatNairit… 5 hours ago