Minor earthquake shakes Los Angeles area, no damage reported

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A minor earthquake shook the Los Angeles region early Wednesday but no damage was reported, authorities said. The magnitude 3.7 quake occurred minutes after midnight and was centered in the area southwest of downtown, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The Los Angeles Fire Department conducted a citywide survey and found no […]


