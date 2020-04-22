Celtics keep things interesting by chatting with stars

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics’ conference calls have become a star-studded affair, with Mark Wahlberg and LL Cool J talking to the team while it is waiting out the coronavirus pandemic. Also making an appearance was former NFL player Myron Rolle, who went on to become a doctor and is now treating COVID-19 patients […] 👓 View full article

