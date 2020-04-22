Facebook to label national origin of some political posts Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook said it will label some election-related posts with their geographic origin in an attempt to curb political misinformation by foreign-based pages that mimic legitimate groups and political parties. The new policy will apply to popular election-related pages, and will stamp every post they make on Facebook and Instagram with its […] 👓 View full article

