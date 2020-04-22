Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > A mysterious blood-clotting complication is killing coronavirus patients

A mysterious blood-clotting complication is killing coronavirus patients

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Doctors treating COVID-19 patients are seeing bizarre, unsettling cases that don't seem to follow the textbooks they've trained on. Scientists hypothesize at least some of these abnormalities may be explained by severe imbalances in patients' blood.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Convalescent plasma could help COVID-19 patients, health care workers

Convalescent plasma could help COVID-19 patients, health care workers 01:59

 The blood from recovered coronavirus patients could provide help not only for current patients but health care workers as well. Jeremy Chen reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kals55

Kaye - #TrumpDepravity RT @AmerLiberal: A mysterious blood-clotting complication is killing #Covid19 patients Once thought a relatively straightforward respirator… 7 seconds ago

MichaelWentzel

Michael Wentzel A mysterious blood-clotting complication is killing coronavirus patients https://t.co/HI67Lglbtz 11 seconds ago

SacNewsReview

SN&R RT @washingtonpost: A mysterious blood-clotting complication is killing coronavirus patients https://t.co/6GHXwbyX37 21 seconds ago

SamSmith_PhD

SamSmith RT @NickKristof: A mysterious blood-clotting complication is killing coronavirus patients https://t.co/5DLH1MHO1h 24 seconds ago

RyanGierach

Ryan Gierach A mysterious blood-clotting complication is killing coronavirus patients https://t.co/StqIBzK2Ig 29 seconds ago

takingaction4us

Taking Action 4 US RT @chriscmooney: A mysterious blood-clotting complication is killing coronavirus patients https://t.co/qhId9yeLOO 35 seconds ago

rogerfarley

Roger Farley A mysterious blood-clotting complication is killing coronavirus patients https://t.co/38dsTxmuxX 36 seconds ago

marvisirmed

Marvi Sirmed Once thought a relatively straightforward respiratory virus, covid-19 is proving to be much more frightening. A mys… https://t.co/ipURroCLPv 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.