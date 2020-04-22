AP Exclusive: 2 cats in NY state test positive for virus
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first cases in companion animals in the United States, federal officials said Wednesday. The cats, which had mild respiratory illnesses and are expected to recover, are thought to have contracted the virus from people in their […]
BEIJING — Alibaba and Tencent will now host a new health code system that uses QR codes to indicate the health status of citizens.
Keeping the coronavirus at bay is priority number one for China now that many cities are coming out of lockdown, but could the coronavirus just be an excuse for...