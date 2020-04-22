Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Center of ‘Beastie Boys Story’ is music. So is friendship.

Center of ‘Beastie Boys Story’ is music. So is friendship.

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Getting the Beastie Boys’ Michael “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and longtime collaborator and friend, Spike Jonze, together during normal times would be full of jokes, playful banter and overall fun. But on a Zoom video call during the quarantining era? It’s a hilarious nightmare. “I feel like I’m […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) Center of 'Beastie #Boys Story' is music. So is friendship. https://t.co/M5d5F2Fz1h https://t.co/rpVfrSNNkG 57 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Center of ‘Beastie Boys Story’ is music. So is friendship. https://t.co/6cRBJDC0cT 1 hour ago

RockMusicTweet

Rock Music Tweet Center of 'Beastie Boys Story' is music. So is friendship. - Bowling Green Daily News https://t.co/pr65Dm9kR1 2 hours ago

joebreslin

joebreslin @corbydavidson was 2nd row center aisle for filming of beastie boys story in philly (warm up for Brooklyn) One of t… https://t.co/yKyF3gHQQg 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.