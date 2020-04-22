Global  

Suspect in N.S. killings didn't have criminal record, but had been convicted of a crime

CBC.ca Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
RCMP in Nova Scotia say the man who went on a deadly rampage throughout the province, leaving at least 22 people dead, did not have a criminal record. But court records show 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman had been convicted of a crime.
