Suspect in N.S. killings didn't have criminal record, but had been convicted of a crime Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

RCMP in Nova Scotia say the man who went on a deadly rampage throughout the province, leaving at least 22 people dead, did not have a criminal record. But court records show 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman had been convicted of a crime. 👓 View full article

