Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Shirley Knight, Oscar-nominated actress, has died at 83

Shirley Knight, Oscar-nominated actress, has died at 83

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shirley Knight, the Kansas-born actress who was nominated for two Oscars early in her career and went on to play an astonishing variety of roles in movies, TV and the stage, has died. She was 83. Knight passed away Wednesday at her daughter’s home in San Marcos, Texas, according to her […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AzVisigoth

Deplorable Nationalist Dreg RT @liz_sutt: ☹️ RIP Shirley Knight, Oscar-nominated actress who won Tony and Emmy Awards, dies aged 83 via https://t.co/GI2YaYzzAJ https:/… 49 seconds ago

MpressT

94% Fx MpressT 🇯🇲 RT @yashar: Shirley Knight, Oscar-nominated actress, has died at 83 https://t.co/eiQH3ukims 4 minutes ago

soniastathes

QUILAN RT @FOX29philly: Oscar-nominated actress Shirley Knight dies at 83 in San Marcos https://t.co/JgiPPu0PGr 6 minutes ago

tvshows

tvshows Shirley Knight, Oscar-Nominated Actress, Dead At 83 https://t.co/U9Fewl6mPT https://t.co/bxCNqdChNB 7 minutes ago

robwriter444

Robert Stricklin A sad loss. Rest in peace. https://t.co/TM9qEy4Kqh 7 minutes ago

FOX29philly

FOX 29 Oscar-nominated actress Shirley Knight dies at 83 in San Marcos https://t.co/JgiPPu0PGr 7 minutes ago

dddanadine

Daniel Bird RT @dailystar: #BREAKING Shirley Knight dead: Sweet Bird of Youth Oscar-nominated star dies aged 83 https://t.co/6tW9eeBLWY 9 minutes ago

tuffyt28

Ronald Thompson🇺🇸 RT @FOXLA: Shirley Knight, the Kansas-born actress who was nominated for two Oscars early in her career and went on to play an astonishing… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.