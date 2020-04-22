Global  

Lululemon fires employee who promoted a ‘Bat Fried Rice’ T-shirt

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
An art director for Lululemon Athletica posted a link to the T-shirt in his personal Instagram account. The Canadian athletic apparel company, which did not make or sell that shirt, has apologized to the public and fired him.
Recent related news from verified sources

Lululemon Issues Apology, Fires Executive Promoting ‘Bat Fried Rice’ Shirt

Oh boy
Daily Caller

Lululemon apologises after China backlash to ‘bat fried rice’ shirt

Employee sparks online uproar after reposting a design viewed as a racist reference to coronavirus origin
FT.com


