Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw retires; won 2 national titles

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw is retiring after winning two national championships in 33 years with the Irish. The school announced her decision Wednesday ahead of a late afternoon news conference. The 64-year-old McGraw became the 13th woman inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in […] 👓 View full article

