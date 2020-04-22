Global  

Champions League and Europa League likely to be played out in August

BBC News Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The Champions League and Europa League look increasingly likely to be played exclusively in August after more talks about the remainder of the 2019-20 season on Wednesday.
