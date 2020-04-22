Global  

Red Sox stripped of draft pick, Cora suspended for 2020

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox were stripped of their second-round pick in this year’s amateur draft by Major League Baseball for breaking video rules in 2018 and former manager Alex Cora was suspended through the 2020 postseason for his previous conduct as bench coach with the Houston Astros. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred […]
