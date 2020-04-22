Global  

Hot Pockets heir seeks to avoid prison time, citing virus

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
An heir to the Hot Pockets fortune who was sentenced to five months in prison in the college admissions bribery scheme asked a judge Wednesday to allow her to serve her punishment at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lawyers for Michelle Janavs, who is supposed to report to prison next month, said in a […]
