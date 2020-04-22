Global  

US adds cameras at Mexico border despite drop in crossings

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration has been quietly adding military surveillance cameras at the U.S.-Mexico border in response to the coronavirus pandemic, though fewer people appear to be crossing illegally. It’s the latest move as operations at the U.S.-Mexico border have become increasingly militarized and secretive. Documents obtained by The Associated Press show […]
