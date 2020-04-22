Global  

Agents, players pleased NFL draft wasn’t delayed

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The NFL draft won’t stop for anything. While some teams expressed concern about not being able to host players for in-person visits and having to conduct the three-day draft virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, agents and their clients are pleased it’s going on as scheduled. “From an agent’s perspective, by the time the draft […]
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Cousin Sal sees the Jaguars selecting Jordan Love in Round 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft

Cousin Sal sees the Jaguars selecting Jordan Love in Round 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft 02:11

 Jordan Love is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft but Cousin Sal says he will fall to the 2nd Round.

