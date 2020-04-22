Global  

Literary scholar Cheryl A. Wall dies at age 71

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Cheryl A. Wall, a longtime Rutgers University professor and prominent scholar of African American women writers who edited two Library of America volumes of Zora Neale Hurston’s work, has died at age 71. Wall, who worked at the New Brunswick, New Jersey-campus and had been scheduled to retire from Rutgers in […]
