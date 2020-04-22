Global  

Whitney Houston biopic in the works

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A feature film about Whitney Houston’s life is in the works from the screenwriter of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The biopic is being shepherded by the Whitney Houston Estate, music producer Clive Davis and Primary Wave Music, the partners said Wednesday. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” will follow Houston from obscurity to pop […]
